SVG holds consultations on legislation relating to care & protection for the elderly

SVG created history with the commencing of consultations towards the development of the first legislation for the care and protection of the elderly. The Ministry of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disability and Youth (MoNM) on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has secured support from the World Bank funded Human Development Service Delivery Project for a legislation on elderly care and protection in SVG.

Preparation for the draft legislation commenced with widespread consultations conducted by Consultant Mr. Rommel St. Hill, an Attorney at Law, and Managing Director of Lex Romulus Inc. to garner the input of stakeholders on the proposed new legislation. These stakeholders include the following sectors:

Health

Education

Labour, inclusive of employers, trade unions and organized bodies

Residential care homes and care givers

NGOs

Faith Based Organizations and

Political Party Groups

The consultations were held at the conference room of the SVG Teachers’ Cooperative Credit Union during the period March 27-31, 2023. Consultant St Hill will also make visits to both private and Government run elderly care homes in SVG.

The series of consultation will be followed by a national survey to capture input from the wider population. All Vincentians are urged to participate by completing the survey when it is published.