Holiday Inn Express: Opening Date Now Set for November 2024

St Vincent’s first Holiday Inn Express located at Diamond has now been pushed back to a November 2024 opening date.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves disclosed this information on Sunday, stating that Minister Camilo Gonsalves had informed him of some management issues that needed resolution.

“Camillo told me that there’s a date that is set for… I think November is for the formal opening. I can’t remember what the actual date is in November. There’s some management, organisation, and things that have to be finalised, and some pieces of equipment that were ordered but have not yet been delivered.”

Gonsalves said actual construction should end in another 4 weeks.

“I think those, but the actual construction of the building and the cleaning up should be that everything should be finished in another 3 to 4 weeks, and then the others will be finalised.”

On Tuesday, 7th June 2022, the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines entered into a contractual agreement with NH International (Caribbean) Limited for the construction of the Holiday Inn Express hotel at Diamond. At its peak, the construction of the Holiday Inn Express employed over 120 construction workers, with an estimated duration of approximately 18 months.

The project has missed a number of opening dates:

Holiday Inn hotel set to open by end of 2023: Minister of Finance.

Room Holiday Inn Express Hotel Set to Open in April 2024: Michael Phillips, Senior Project Manager of NH Construction.