SVG: Home Garden Project implemented in Langley Park, Spring Village

The Rural Transformation Unit is currently implementing Home Garden Programme in two communities, Langley Park and Spring Village.

A total of 75 households will benefit from this programme.

This is part of the Ministry’s ongoing thrust to increase food security at the household level; encourage consumption of local food, particularly vegetables and the participation of youth in agriculture.

On the 29th and 30th March 2022, the Unit distributed vegetable seedlings to the beneficiaries, as an initial step to commence the establishment of these gardens.

The Unit will provide continued technical guidance and advice, through, an Extension Officer, Mrs Catherine Bonadie –John.

Since 2013 the Rural Transformation Unit has been assisting households to establish home gardens. To date, approximately 260 households benefited from the programme.

Apart from home gardens, the Unit continues to promote nutrition education through school gardening across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by setting up and maintaining school gardens.

This is done through direct assistance of inputs, seedlings, tools and training, and the hosting of the National School Garden Competition.