SVG Govt Allocates $150K to Support Local Honey Producers

The government is stepping up to the plate to lend a helping hand to honey producers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) with a generous financial boost of $150,000.

This initiative is sure to sweeten the deal for local beekeepers and support the thriving honey industry in SVG.

The government will provide $150,000 in financial aid to honey producers in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar stated that the government is currently collaborating with the Beekeepers Association.

“We have already earmarked $150,000 to support local honey producers. Volcanic eruptions affected a large number of producers. In several situations, volcanic ash from explosions damaged their producing facilities. Honey growers experienced losses as a result of Hurricane Beryl’s passing on July 1, 2024.”

Caesar is requesting honey producers to contact their agricultural extension officers and submit the necessary information.

Union Island and Bequia are key honey production hubs. We will deposit funds immediately into the recipients’ bank accounts.