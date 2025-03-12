Minister James Calls for Year-Round Tourism in SVG

James urges hotels in SVG to remain open year-round

SVG moving forward with sustainable tourism

St. Vincent and the Grenadines ought to pursue the development of a year-round tourism model. The island’s tourism minister, Carlos James, made this announcement during a press conference held last Monday.

“Tourism in Saint Vincent is no longer seasonal. I want to make that declaration now. We’re not doing seasonal tourism; we’re doing year-round tourism. We support year-round tourism by offering flights from every source market throughout the entire year.

James said while hotels will shut for repairs, there are those who consistently shut.

“There are those who consistently shut and say, well, you know, business is slow, I’m going to shut down and open up during the height of the season. So it means that hotels have to stay open. You must collaborate with the airlines’ vacation partners to ensure hotel occupancy.

James articulated that hoteliers must engage with the airlines, as it is crucial for SVG to obtain the necessary data.

“At the same time, have heads in beds. And for us to do that, it will mean that your hotels have to remain open, and you have to want to accept business.

James further expressed that seventy-six percent of travellers are now demonstrating a pronounced inclination towards more sustainable travel practices, while nearly seventy percent of tourists wish for their expenditures in tourism to positively impact local communities.

“Yes, they’re coming. They want to go to excellent hotels, four- and five-star hotels; they want to ride in comfort in luxury vehicles. But they want to ensure that when they leave an island, they’re leaving some of their resources in the hands of local people who are going to benefit from the tourism dollar”, James said.