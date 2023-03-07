St Vincent Housing and Population Census 2023 begins on June 15

SVG Housing and Population Census Launches On March 16

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will conduct the 2023 Housing and Population Census.

The Statistical Office within the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology is responsible for the co-ordination and implementation of this activity.

The project will be launched on March 16, 2023. Census day is set for June 15, 2023 under the slogan, “Census 2023. They counting you, they counting me. The information will benefit the whole country.”

The last Housing and Population Census took place in 2012.