SVG set for Virgin Voyages ‘Resilient Lady’ inaugural call

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Set for Inaugural Arrival in St Vincent on January 19, 2025

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady is set to make its inaugural visit to St. Vincent (SVG) on Sunday, January 19th, docking at the Kingstown Cruise Ship Berth at approximately 10:30 AM.

The occasion will include a ceremonial exchange of plaques, accompanied by succinct addresses from the Minister of Tourism, representatives of the Port Authority, as well as delegates from the vessel and their agents.

The current itinerary for the “Resilient Lady” encompasses a 10-day round-trip journey departing from San Juan, with stops at St. Vincent and Barbados. The cruise commenced on January 11, and concludes on January 21, 2025.

Constructed in 2022 and proudly bearing the flag of the Bahamas, the Resilient Lady has the capacity to host up to 2,700 passengers.

The vessel boasts an impressive array of over 20 dining establishments, each offering a diverse selection of culinary delights from various global cuisines.

The Resilient Lady exclusively offers voyages for adults and was awarded #1 Best Large & Mega Cruise Ship for 2024.

Virgin Voyages manages the grand vessel, which exhibits comparable dimensions to her elder counterparts, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.