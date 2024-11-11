Holiday Inn Express At Diamond Opens 22 November

Holiday Inn Express to Host Bangladesh & West Indies Cricket Teams

IHG Officials Praise Structural Model of SVG’s Holiday Inn Express

St. Vincent’s inaugural Holiday Inn Express, situated at Diamond, is set to officially open on November 22, with a pre-opening celebration planned for November 19.

In preparation for the grand opening, an intensive orientation and training program is being conducted for the new staff, the first in a series of orientation sessions was held today at the hotel.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said final touches are underway to ensure both the property and staff are fully prepared to welcome guests, from human resource preparations to the completion of facilities, the hotel team is working tirelessly to ensure an outstanding debut.

Gonsalves added that the hotel will be ready for the visiting cricket teams in December who have already booked the establishment, completing its full room stock. This influx of international guests underscores the hotel’s expected success as a top choice for both local and international travelers.

Gonsalves believes this new addition to the room stock will play a pivotal role in boosting local tourism, creating job opportunities, and setting a new benchmark in hospitality within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed a contract with NH International (Caribbean) Limited for the construction of the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Diamond. During its height, the construction of the Holiday Inn Express engaged more than 120 construction workers.

The project has failed to meet several scheduled opening dates.