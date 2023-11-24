SVG: inaugural Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Market

Local vendors are being urged to register now for the inaugural Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Market at the St. Vincent Botanical Garden.

The inaugural Christmas market will take place from December 15th–23rd and will give vendors the opportunity to showcase their products.

The 2023 Nine Nights of Lights is a widely anticipated and culturally significant event that began in 2015 to mark the St. Vincent Botanical Garden’s 150th anniversary.