INCOME SUPPORT BEGINS IN NOVEMBER

Government will begin to issue income support to families affected by Hurricane Beryl as of November 2024.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said income support for those affected by the passage of Hurricane Beryl through the Hurricane Relief Grant, would be in the amount of EC$600 per month, per household.

“The first payment would be in November, but that November payment would represent two months payment, so you get two months payment up front for the previous month, October, November, then you get the payment in December when December comes …similarly, the unemployed household relief grant or income support for persons who have been unemployed by virtue of Beryl is also $600 a month,”

The unemployed household relief grant will cover 492 households in the Northern and Southern Grenadines.

This support follows other income support including assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk and those hospitality workers who were displaced, mainly those in the Southern Grenadines, the amount will also be $600 per month.

Approximately 1,500 Fishers and Crew stand to benefit from this grant.

“In addition, fishers and crew will benefit from the 2 million dollars in the supplementary budget for boats and engines,” the Minister said.