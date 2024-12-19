Bank Card Distribution to Farmers, Fishers, & Others Begins Today

Bank Card Distribution for farmers, farm workers, fishers (boat owners) and crew for Income Support for persons (6448s) impacted by Hurricane Beryl and completed the process of registration and assessment.

Payment period: Wednesday 18th- Monday 23rd December, 2024.

Wednesday 18th December at the Wallilabou Agricultural Station

. North Leeward

.Central Leeward

.South Leeward

Thursday 19th December at the Barrouallie Secondary School

.North Leeward

.Central Leeward

. South Leeward

.Orange Hill Bio-Technology Centre

.North Windward

.North Central Windward

.South Central Windward ******(surnames A-J ONLY)

Friday 20th December

. Barrouallie Secondary School

.North Leeward

.Central Leeward

.South Leeward

-Orange Hill Bio-Technology Station

. North Windward

.North Central Windward

.South Central Windward

******(All surnames)

-Victoria Park

. South Windward

. Marriaqua

. East St George

.West St George

.East Kingstown

. Central Kingstown

. West Kingstown

Bequia Revenue Office

. Northern Grenadines

Canouan Secondary School

. Southern Grenadines

Union Island

. Captain Hugh Mulzac Square

Monday 23rd, December

Victoria Park for the collection of all remaining cards.

Cards will be activated at the end of the national distribution process. An announcement will be made to inform of this date.

The collection process will begin at 10:30am each day until 4:00pm.

ALL BENEFICIARIES MUST present a valid picture Identification card (passport, national ID, fisher or farmer ID) in order to collect their Bank Card.

The total value of the income support is $11,606,400.00. Each beneficiary: $1,800.00.

A query desk will be at each point of distribution to address all questions.