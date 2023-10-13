INCREASE IN FUEL SURCHARGE RATE ON OCTOBER BILLS

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) desires to inform consumers that the Fuel Surcharge rate on bills for October 2023 will be increased.

The new rate is $0.6530 per kWh, which is an increase of $0.11 from the previous month’s rate of $0.5419 per kWh.

This change in the Fuel Surcharge rate is a direct outcome of the rising fuel costs incurred by VINLEC in September, coupled with a decrease in electricity generation at the hydro-stations due to unseasonably low rainfall.

Customers are reminded that the cost of fuel used in electricity generation is determined by international market rates, and the Fuel Surcharge represents the cost of fuel required to produce electricity.

VINLEC remains dedicated to providing reliable, safe and high-quality service to our customers. We continue to encourage customers to employ conservation methods where possible, to help mitigate the impact of high fuel costs. Customers who have queries are encouraged to contact the Customer Services Department via email at customerservic[email protected], telephone 456-1701 Ext. 237, 238 or via Facebook.

Source : Vinlec