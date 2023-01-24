St Vincent is first CARICOM country to lead CELAC

SVG, first CARICOM nation to lead CELAC

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was voted to take over CELAC’s rotating presidency for 2023.

At the VII CELAC summit, which concluded in Argentina on Tuesday night, SVG was overwhelmingly chosen to serve as the organization’s 33-nation head.

In order to assist SVG in “this very crucial mission,” St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves indicated he would rely on all CELAC members and organizations.

“Things are not breaking apart, the center is holding, and we are not just having passion,” he reassured the group. We are committed, and that is crucial.

The CELAC’s institutional, technical, and administrative support body is the presidency, which has a one-year tenure.