St Vincent is ranked 7th in Latam & Caribbean for the Rule of Law

SVG Ranks 41 out of 140 worldwide in the Rule of Law Index

In 61% of countries, including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the rule of law has declined this year, according to the World Justice Project’s original data from 140 countries and jurisdictions.

In this year’s Index, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ overall rule of law score declined by less than 1 percent. It is ranked 41st out of 140 countries globally, a drop of three positions from the previous year.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines ranks seventh out of 32 Latin American and Caribbean nations and ranks third out of 42 countries with a high-middle income.

Uruguay (ranked 25th out of 140 internationally) has the best performance in the region, followed by Costa Rica and Chile. Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela are the three nations with the lowest scores in the region (140th globally).

In Latin America and the Caribbean, 21 of 32 countries fell in the past year. Sixteen of these twenty-one nations had also declined in the previous year.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ WJP Rule of Law Index rankings

Overall score global rank: 41 / 140

Overall score regional rank: 7 / 32

Factor score rankings:

FACTOR GLOBAL RANK REGIONAL RANK* INCOME RANK** Constraints on Government Powers 51/140 11/32 10/42 Absence of Corruption 30/140 4/32 1/42 Open Government 63/140 16/32 19/42 Fundamental Rights 33/140 5/32 2/42 Order and Security 55/140 5/32 15/42 Regulatory Enforcement 58/140 11/32 14/42 Civil Justice 34/140 5/32 3/42 Criminal Justice 29/140 1/32 1/42