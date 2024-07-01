VINSAVE to Host 61st Anniversary Lecture

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE), will host its 61st Anniversary Lecture on Wednesday 2nd October, 2024 at the Frenches House Conference Room, commencing at 6:30pm. The lecture forms part of the week of activities held late July 2024.

The lecture will be delivered by Mr. Jeff James, former Executive Director who served from 1983-1990. He will address the topic “The Evolution of Save the Children Fund in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Its Impact on Early Childhood Development and National Development”.

All Educational and Early Childhood Educators, along with interesting stakeholders are invited to attend the lecture. VINSAVE recently celebrated its 61st anniversary, with a week of activities from 21st to 27th July 2024.

The non-profit organization was founded in SVG in 1963 and commenced as the British Save the Children Fund and then in 1969 the Canadian Save the Children Fund (CANSAVE) took over the operations. It later transitioned in 1986 to the present as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE).

During the past 61 years the Institution has pioneered early childhood education and childcare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region through the Child Development Training Centre, located at VINSAVE. The Centre was responsible for the training of Child Development practioners and pre-school teachers across the entire English-speaking Caribbean.

Mrs. Desree Wilson is the current Executive Director.

All beneficiaries of the organization and the general public are invited to the anniversary lecture. The office can be contacted at 456 1790 for further information.