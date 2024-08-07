Junior Steel Bands Gear Up for Competition on Sunday 11th

Due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the Carnival Development Corporation adjusted some of the events listed on the 2024 calendar. The Junior Panorama was one such event which was not held on the originally scheduled date.

While the Dimanche Gras show was executed, the King and Queen of The Bands competition did not occur on that date due to challenges met by the Mas fraternity. Instead, the Sections of The Bands Competition was held on this day.

Sunday 11th August is being celebrated as World Steel Pan Day and the Youlou Pan Movement and the CDC have agreed to stage both competitions on this day.

The day’s activities will commence at 10.00 am with a Kiddies Fair which will run throughout the day. The Junior Panorama Competition will begin at 2.00 pm and the King and Queen competition will begin at 7.00 pm.

The Youlou Pan Movement and the Carnival Development Corporation extend an invitation to everyone to witness this event as eleven Junior Steel bands, nine King and nine Queen of The Bands compete in the respective categories.

Patrons holding tickets to the Junior Panorama show are asked to note that those tickets are valid for this show.