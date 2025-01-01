Ad image

Ken Boyea: A Trailblazer in Business Has Died

Times Staff

Entrepreneur  Ken Ormiston Arnold Boyea

The former manager of ECGC and businessman, Ken Ormiston Arnold Boyea, passed away on Wednesday evening, the St. Vincent Times has learnt.

Boyea, according to sources, died peacefully at his home in Prospect, surrounded by family members.

In 1986, Boyea introduced Kentucky Fried Chicken to the country, a business venture that immediately gained popularity. He also at one point in time had a franchise here for Radio Shack and operated the famous Aunt Jobe supermarket.

Boyea also had a short stint in politics. Additionally, he achieved the distinction of becoming the first-ever Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

