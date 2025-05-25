St Vincent Times understands that law enforcement in St Vincent has apprehended two individuals in relation to the triple homicide in Belmont.

law enforcement reported last week that on Friday, May 16, masked assailants entered Leslyn Davis’s establishment and discharged their firearms indiscriminately, resulting in the fatalities of Davis and two patrons, Dameon Cumberbatch and Joel Browne. A 7-year-old child, along with another individual, sustained injuries in the shooting incident.

Sources in the know told St Vincent Times, that the two individuals will be formally arraigned before the court on Monday morning.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is currently grappling with a troubling surge in gun violence, as shown by the tragic shooting of Green Hill businessman Stephen King in his residence on Tuesday, 13 May.

On Saturday, 17 May, law enforcement officials stated that robbery does not seem to be the underlying motive in the Belmont homicides. However, initial findings suggest parallels between the Belmont and Green Hill cases.

ACP Trevor Bailey stated on May 17, “These offences should not go undetected. I call upon Vincentians to cooperate; let’s investigate this matter in a partnership. Every victim deserved justice, and the justice should be swift and uncompromising.”

The latest incident of lethal gun violence occurred on May 22 in Vermont.

Authorities reported the discovery of the body of Denzil Harry, a 49-year-old farmer living in Diamond/Vermont, at his home at 7:35 am on May 23, 2025. Initial enquiries indicated that members of the community reported hearing gunfire during the night.

Subsequent to the dissemination of these reports, an individual from the community undertook a search and discovered the body. The matter is currently subject to investigation.

The murder toll in St Vincent currently stands at 17.