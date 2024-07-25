Kingstown Port Set to Transform Handling Capabilities by Mid-2025

URBAN DEVELOPMENT MINISTER LOOKS FORWARD TO MODERN PORT

Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne has commended the vision of the Government in constructing a modern port in Kingstown.

Minister Browne noted that the new port will improve the country’s handling capability. She added that this level of development will put the country in a better position in the future. Minister Browne noted that the new port, which is currently under construction, has sustained minor damage but nothing structural. This, she said, shows the resilience of the facility.

Browne said the modern port is over 60% completed and would be 100% completed by mid 2025.

Browne noted that the 60-year-old Kingstown Port sustained 40% damage from the hurricane. She commended the hard-working staff of the SVG Port Authority for having the port and its facilities still up and running to facilitate trade and relief activities during this difficult period.

“This port was designed at a time when containerization was not even an issue. It has been outdated for some time and we are now moving into a phase where we have a new port and we are able to handle the innovations as well as the natural disasters and climate change impacts that might come our way,” the Urban Development Minister said.