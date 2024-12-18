KTB Announces Flea Markets Open for Holiday Trading

KINGSTOWN TOWN BOARD NOTICE

The Management of the Kingstown Board wishes to inform all vendors and by extension the general public that the Flea Markets, located at the Kingstown Town Board Car Park and the Downtown Vegetable Market, will be open for trade from December 18, 2024 to December 31, 2024.

Vendors are encouraged to use the Flea Markets for their convenience.

Additionally, persons intending to sell during the Christmas season are kindly asked to obtain permission from the Kingstown Central Market beforehand to avoid any inconvenience.

Please be guided accordingly.