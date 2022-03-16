St Vincent La Soufriere Volcano alert level lowered from Yellow to Green

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the advice of Scientists from the Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies, has taken the decision to lower the Volcanic Alert Level from Yellow to Green, effective March 16, 2022.

A GREEN alert means that seismic and fumarolic (steam vent) activity at the La Soufrière Volcano are at or below the historical level. No other unusual activity has been observed.

Activity at the La Soufrière volcano is now considered to be at levels similar to background activity recorded prior to the 2020-2021 eruption. The overall trend of decreasing seismicity continued during the last month.

No change in gas composition has been observed since measurements were taken in late January. This indicates that the plume chemistry has returned to its pre-eruption chemistry. There has been no significant change in deformation signal since May 2021.

The alert level was previously lowered from orange to yellow on September 15, 2021, and since then activities have lowered considerably or ceased.

The La Soufriere trail remains closed due to the uneven and dangerous terrain. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public of the potential threat for lahars (flood waters mixed with ash, other volcanic materials, mud, debris, and rocks) after rainfall and the threat to persons living and moving across river valleys closer to the volcano.

Residents and motorists in areas close to the volcano and persons traversing rivers and streams during periods of heavy rainfall should always remain vigilant.