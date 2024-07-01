“Grow today, eat tomorrow”

In light of rising prices the Zero Hunger Trust Fund in collaboration with the Ministries of National Mobilization, Finance, Agriculture, the Farmer’s Support Company and Republic of China (Taiwan) launched a project targeting national food security under the theme “Plant Today, Eat Tomorrow”

The Minister of Finance, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves emphasized the need for a rapid reduction in the nation’s food import bill. It was noted that the climate change will continue to challenge food producers and that the Government full supports the goal to increase food production in SVG.

The Ministry of National Mobilization will support the project by organising through existing platforms the necessary co-ordination for this national effort.

The Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James emphasized the growing demand for locally produced vegetables by the hospitality industry as an encouragement for farmers to produce more.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission will provide technical support. H.E Fiona Fan spoke of the excellent possibilities in creating a homegrown production platform seeking to fulfill the needs of all citizens.

Remarks were also made by CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne, Charlene Garrick – Manager Farners’ Support Company, Minister of National Mobilization Hon. Kisel Peters and Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar.