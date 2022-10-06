St Vincent launches new health initiative called “Vincy Moves” 

On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MOHWE) took part in a Press Conference at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) conference room to launch their new exciting initiative called “Vincy Moves” within the Independence calendar, organised by the National Independence Committee.

Shanika John, Chief Health Promotion Officer within the Ministry of Health elaborated on the overwhelming need to battle our rising health issues concerning Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart conditions, hypertension, and cancers. The leading cause of death revealed by the MOHWE in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is Cardiovascular in nature, making stroke and heart failure the main culprits. Vincy Moves aims to promote a healthier, stronger St. Vincent and the Grenadines by lowering our mortality and mobility rate, increasing healthy lifestyle awareness, positive dietary habits, and medication compliance where necessary. Vincy Moves is an extension of a Caribbean-wide initiative called Caribbean Moves launched in September 2022 by CARPHA.

Caribbean Moves is a by-product of a movement called ‘Jamaica Moves’ founded in 2008. St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s “Vincy Moves” will be listed as one of the member states in the Caribbean Moves initiative following the launch on the 22nd of October 2022. During the month of independence, the MOHWE will lead the activities such as Island relays, walkathons, healthy village, stakeholder consultations, training, and a lot of fun activities that would be concentrated at the Arnos Vale playing field simultaneously, with similar activities in the Grenadines.

On launch day 22nd October 2022 Vincentians can expect a full suite of events including physical activity, nutrition guidance, health screening, and participation-based group activities. The aim is to help Vincentians achieve their full potential in health as a nation.

The MOHWE is impressing upon Vincentians to get involved in these upcoming activities. Persons interested in this new initiative can contact the Health Promotion Unit at 4561111 ext.4020 at email [email protected] directly or stay tuned to their social media pages for updates and further details.

Source : MOH