Legislative measures are anticipated to be introduced in the upcoming week to the Parliament of St Vincent (SVG) in order to govern the use of alcoholic beverages during funeral processions and within cemeteries.

Vincentians have expressed their disapproval, through Facebook and talk shows, of the conduct of certain individuals during funerals, specifically regarding the sale of alcohol either during the funeral procession or at the cemetery.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, in a recent statement on NBC radio, emphasised the necessity of restoring order to the funeral process. He expressed concern about the increasingly unruly attitude exhibited by certain mourners.

Gonsalves expressed his disapproval of witnessing individuals consuming alcoholic beverages and engaging in exuberant behaviour reminiscent of a funfair during a parade meant to honour and commemorate the life of an individual.

“You go inside the churchyard, and you see people with iceboxes selling alcoholic beverages. I think we have to do something about this. It has become out of hand, and the legislators have to do something to bring order to this celebratory but solemn event.”

Gonsalves emphasised the presence of a significant amount of disrespect and stressed the importance of upholding order throughout this sombre procedure.

Some Vincentians have been throwing blame on the funeral homes for starting the mayhem when they brought musical bands to the procession, which ignited the carnival mood.

“It deteriorated from there, and it’s getting worse. If you have a carnival mode, what do you think the next step will be, not alcohol?” one woman said on Facebook.