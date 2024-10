Woman Shot And Killed In Paul Over

On Tuesday evening, a tragic shooting incident took place in St. Vincent, leading to the death of a woman.

The Southern Caribbean nation has recently experienced a rise in gun violence.

Marilyn “Maro” John was identified as the woman. In July of 2024, a gunman took the life of John’s son in Pole Yard.

Reports indicate that John was shot in her vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the Paul Over area.

John’s death has raised the murder toll to 39 for 2024.