Marvin Fraser selected as ULP’s Candidate for Central Kingstown

Former St Vincent Football Federation President is ULP candidate for Central Kingstown

As the political landscape in St. Vincent and the Grenadines evolves ahead of the general elections scheduled for late 2025, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) has selected Marvin Fraser as its candidate for Central Kingstown.

Fraser was former President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF).

Fraser’s nomination was formalized during the ULP Central Kingstown Conference at the Lodge Village Government School. His candidacy will be subjected to further scrutiny by the ULP’s Central Executive and the National Council for final approval.

The upcoming elections will not only be a referendum on the ULP’s 25-year rule but also a test of its adaptability in the face of new challenges. Fraser will come up against the New Democratic party’ Vice President St. Clair Leacock who has been vocal in critiquing the ULP’s governance.