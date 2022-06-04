SVG Medical Association organizes world blood donation day blood drive

On June 14, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will join the rest of the world in observing World Blood Donor Day.

With this in mind, St. Vincent & the Grenadines Medical Association, in collaboration with the MCMH Blood Bank, will facilitate a Special Blood Donor Drive on June 11 and June 18th, 2022 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Department from 9 am to 1 pm.

This the SVGMA said is in order to raise awareness of the need for blood donation as well as to receive donations.

A donor must be at least 17 years old and weigh more than 110 pounds to qualify. A medical evaluation will determine whether someone can be an immediate donor or if they need to return at a later date, since ONE pint of blood can save as many as three (THREE) lives.

This year’s campaign also strives to build our Registry of regular, committed donors in order to maintain sufficient supplies and achieve timely access for any eventuality – such as emergencies and disasters to which our country is so vulnerable.

In 2022, the World Health Organization’s World Blood Donor Day slogan will be “Give blood and keep the world-beating”. Developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, this campaign was launched for the first time in 2005 to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood.

Also, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association would like to thank those who have been regular donors over the years and encourage the youth to embrace the humanitarian Call to ACTION to Donate Blood and inspire others to do so.