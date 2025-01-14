$92.6M Allocated For Completion of Kingstown Modern Port

MODERN PORT TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY MID-YEAR

Vincentians can expect for the modern Kingstown port to be commissioned and fully operational by mid-year. Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the Port is now 82 percent complete and currently employs 169 Vincentians.

“Through the local purchases of goods and services and payment of salaries and wages directly by the contractor, $95 million has been directly retained in the local economy. The economic activity of subcontractors would add millions more to this total,” the Minister revealed.

Budget 2025 allocates $92.6 million to the completion of this phase of the modern port project. This will be used to complete ongoing works, namely:

• Construction of the container freight station building;

• Construction of the administrative building, maintenance workshop —including, internal finishing, elevator installation, and solar panel installation;

• Construction of the maintenance garage;

• Completion of the Break Bulk Warehouse;

• Installation of pavement;

• Installation of operational facilities;

• Terminal utilities — manholes, ducting, potable water and fire lines, sewer lines, etc.;

• Landscaping;

• Roadworks; and

• Commissioning and testing