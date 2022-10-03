Strong winds & thunderstorms from Tropical wave starting Wednesday

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is closely monitoring the progress of a westward-moving tropical wave located near longitude 51° West, or about 700 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands. Current model guidance suggests that there is a low chance (30%) of development during the next several days as it moves at 15 to 20 mph.

Regards of development, this system is likely to produce cloudy skies, occasionally moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from Wednesday. Strong wind speeds of up to 40 km/h ahead of this system are forecast from late Tuesday. Total rainfall accumulations of 50mm to 75 mm (2-3 inches) are forecast up to 8 pm Friday.

Due to the already saturated nature of soils, flash flood watches or warnings may be issued within the upcoming days.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of this system in the upcoming days.