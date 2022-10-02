St Vincent monitors 2 approaching tropical waves

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of two westward-moving tropical waves located just east of the Windward Islands and over the Central Atlantic.

Scattered showers and a moderate chance of isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight into Monday and on Tuesday as a tropical wave and its trailing instability affect the islands.

A stronger tropical wave currently located in the Central Atlantic will approach the region on Wednesday. Model guidance indicates that a low associated with this wave will develop to the east of the island chain by Wednesday morning and this could result in isolated thunderstorm activity and showers as the day progresses.

Gusty winds associated with this disturbance can begin to affect SVG as early as Tuesday night.

The disturbance should be affecting the islands sometime around Wednesday night into Thursday with model guidance indicating high rainfall amounts (~50mm). Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with a few scattered moderate to heavy showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming increasingly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will blow from the east northeast to the east (ENE-E) at 15km/h-30km/h on Monday and Tuesday. An increase in wind speeds is expected around Tuesday night (~35km/h) becoming 20km/h-40km/h sometime around Wednesday.

Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 1.5m on the eastern coasts. Slight deterioration is possible around Wednesday on the eastern coasts. In addition, slight haze intrusion is likely around Monday afternoon into Tuesday.