RSVGPF Investigating Multiple Vehicle Collision at Stoney Grounds

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles that occurred along the Stoney Grounds Main Road at approximately 7:15 AM today.

Preliminary reports indicate that several vehicles were involved in the collision, with one minivan sustaining extensive damage. Several passengers were injured in the incident, with one individual currently in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). There have been no reported fatalities.

The RSVGPF will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this collision to determine the cause and any contributing factors. We urge any witnesses or individuals with information regarding this accident to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.