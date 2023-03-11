St Vincent national among the dead in Anguilla boat incident

Vincentian national dies in Anguilla boat tragedy

Tamika Thomas, a Vincentian native who lives in the British dependent of Anguilla, was among those killed in a boat accident on Saturday morning, (11 March).

Anguilla police said that about 10 a.m. this morning, emergency services responded to an incident in West End involving a boat with the name Calypso carrying tourists.

It has now been revealed that six persons were involved in the incident.

Two (2) people have died. Four (4) people were treated at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and have already been released.

According to officials on the island, an inquiry into the occurrence has started.