National Science Fair Set to Showcase Innovative Student Inventions

NATIONAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FAIR 2024

Organisers of the annual National Science and Technology fair say the event promises to be exceptional as students showcase various inventions and products.

The fair which will be held at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall will from Monday November 11th will run until Friday November 15th 2024, from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Speaking at a Media Launch earlier today, Deputy Chief Education Officer Joyce Blake- Browne said that the science fair is part of the schools’ calendar each year because it adds significant value to lives of the children and other participants.

Blake-Browne is further encouraging parents and teachers to give their children full support in being part of the science fair.

“Please continue to support the students, their participation is very important so that they can showcase their talents, knowledge and expertise in the field of science, so please do not deprive them of that opportunity” she added.

Meanwhile Education Officer for Science, Juanita Hunte-King said based on this year’s theme “Sustainability, securing a Brighter Future for SVG”, participants should incorporate this into their productions and consider ways to make St Vincent and the Grenadines and its resources sustainable for years to come.

The objectives of the Science Fair include providing opportunities, collaboration and team- work amongst students and teachers, creating interest in the sciences among students and encouraging more students to become involved in science and science related subjects.

The event is being sponsored by the St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC), St. Vincent Brewery Ltd., St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Credit Union and MacMillan Education.