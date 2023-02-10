Vincentian nationals living in Turkey urged to contact Honorary Consulate

Julia Gunn, Honorary Consul for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Turkey (Turkiye), invites nationals and citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines residing or visiting Turkey to contact the Honorary Consulate.

In a statement, Gunn advised nationals and citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who have not yet confirmed their status to contact the Honorary Consulate as soon as feasible.

On February 6, two big earthquakes rocked the south-eastern region of Turkey. Numerous cities have been impacted.

Gunn has expressed concern and support with the Republic of Turkey on behalf of the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Consulate’s telephone number is (90) 530 231 6272, and its email address is [email protected]