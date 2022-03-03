St Vincent native David Corridon charged with indecent assault in BVI

Police in the BVI has charged David Corridon, 43, a native of St Vincent with indecently assaulting a Long Bush female resident.

The victim reported that a man entered her home and tried to force himself on her. Persons in the area responded to her cries for help.

According to information, Corridon appeared before Magistrate’s Court and was placed on remand.

Police said the law prohibits charges to be brought against any person confirmed to be mentally ill. However, if the offender is mentally sound and aware of the offense carried out, charges can be laid on that individual.

The Force last week reported a rise in incidents involving the mentally ill in the Territory, following a number of suspected incidents.