NDP leader pledges to Improve the lives of women in SVG

The New Democratic Party (NDP) Women’s Arm successfully hosted the Elect Her Conference on March 8, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Kingstown. The event, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day, was a resounding call for urgent action to tackle poverty, gender-based violence, workplace harassment, and economic inequality affecting women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

In his address, the party’s Political Leader Dr. Godwin Friday reaffirmed his commitment to improve the lives of women across SVG.

“For too long, women have borne the brunt of economic hardship and abuse in this country. Under an NDP government, we will ensure that there are real opportunities for women—through free skills training, employment programs, and economic support. We will also increase the number of shelters for victims of domestic violence so no woman is forced to stay in an unsafe home because she has nowhere else to go,” Dr. Friday stated.

The 2025 Elect Her Conference also welcomed the Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford, a Member of Parliament from Jamaica’s governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP). Crawford, delivered a powerful keynote speech, urging Vincentian women to embrace their power and fight for change.

“If a giant stands before you, there is a David within you. The NDP has been in opposition for a long time, but just like David, you will overcome,” she declared. “You have strong women like Shevern John and Laverne Velox leading the way, and with the right leadership under Dr. Friday, women in SVG will no longer be sidelined,” she further stated.

Crawford also commended the NDP for prioritizing the issues affecting women and for its commitment to advancing policies that create real change.

The NDP’s candidate for North Windward, Senator Shevern John, addressed the alarming statistics on poverty affecting women and children in SVG. Citing the leaked 2018 Poverty Assessment Report, she pointed out that women make up the largest share of the poor population and that two in every five Vincentian women live below the poverty line.

“How can we continue to vote for an administration that spent millions on a poverty assessment report and then buried it because the findings exposed their failure? The NDP will ensure women have access to jobs and financial independence, not five-day road work every election cycle. We must say no to poverty, no to violence, and no to oppression. The NDP has a plan to empower women—with real jobs, access to skills training, and policies that protect our economic and legal rights. ” John stated.

John also called for urgent legal reforms to address property rights for unmarried women, emphasizing that too many women are left financially destitute when relationships end due to outdated inheritance laws.

Meanwhile, Laverne Gibson Velox, NDP’s candidate for East St. George, reaffirmed the party’s stance on strengthening laws to combat sexual offenses and child exploitation. She condemned the government for failing to establish a Sex Offender’s Registry, despite promising one since 2017.

“Sexual violence leaves victims with lifelong scars. The NDP will introduce a Sex Offender’s Registry to protect our children, our women, and our society from repeat predators,” Velox stated. She also called for a review of the age of consent laws, arguing that the current legislation leaves young girls vulnerable to exploitation.

The President of the NDP Women’s Arm, Ronnia Durham Balcombe, delivered a strong message on the urgency of prioritizing these issues. She said, “women’s rights cannot be an afterthought. We must push for change now—we are tired of empty promises and being sidelined. The NDP is the only party with a clear plan to protect, uplift, and advance women in SVG..”

The Elect Her Conference served as both a celebration of women’s resilience and a commitment for better. With clear policy commitments, legislative reforms, and a focus on economic empowerment, the NDP has made it clear that under its leadership, women will no longer be sidelined.