St Vincent’s AIA to Welcome 3 AA Flights On Saturday

Ernesto Cooke
Photo - SVD Aviation

On Saturday, 7 December, 2024, St. Vincent’s Argyle Airport (AIA) will receive three American Airlines flights from the United States.

The American Airlines flights will depart from New York’s JFK, Miami International Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina.

Flights to and from New York and Charlotte will operate weekly on Saturdays; however, recent trends suggest that this frequency may increase significantly.

American currently provides flights connecting Miami and St. Vincent.

The new routes highlight one of the Caribbean’s lesser-known, hidden gems, drawing attention to the world-class resorts that adorn the area.

This encompasses the new Sandals Saint Vincent, featuring the sole overwater bungalows in the Southern Caribbean.

The project to construct the airport commenced in August 2008, while the Argyle International Airport officially opened its doors in February 2017.

Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
