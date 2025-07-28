Mainland St Vincent is expected to have its first Beaches Resort by the end of 2027.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Sunday that an agreement paving the way for the development to move forward would be signed in August.

“This August, we are going to sign an agreement with Sandals for the Beaches Resort. It will be a 375-room facility costing $375 million USD,” he said.

Speculation about the new development emerged in February after Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves’ post on 23 February, which featured a photograph of himself alongside Terence Des Vignes, apparently at the location of the unfinished Black Sands Resort. Des Vignes is Sandals Resorts International’s regional project manager.

On Sunday, Gonsalves said:

“Once everything proceeds as planned, it should be open by the end of 2027. Because it’s Beaches, a family-oriented brand, you’re going to need four employees per key. With 375 keys – some rooms being two bedrooms or larger – that’s 1,500 permanent workers needed.”

Gonsalves added that with Marriott and Beaches on the Leeward side of the island, 2,000 additional jobs would be added to the workforce.

St Vincent Times understands from reliable sources that several other hotel developments are in the pipeline and will be announced soon.