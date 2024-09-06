Happy times for North Windward Arrowroot farmers

Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Danie and area representative for the Constituency of North Windward at yesterday’s Hurricane Beryl Support for arrowroot farmers presentation stated, “this Government will continue to fully support the arrowroot farmers of North Windward to become globally competitive.”

The Hon. Minister of Agriculture noted that, “We continue to keep our promises to the arrowroot farmers. We promised support after volcanic eruptions and every year we provide income support.

We promised assistance from the World Bank UBEC project – we delivered. We proposed support after Hurricane Beryl and today we are delivering. If you look around you will see the modern starch factory being constructed. We will come back here for a massive opening. We keep our promises.”

The meeting also stressed the assistance that will be provided to arrowroot farmers to transport the input to North Windward from Kingstown. The Arrowroot Association extension will be meeting with farmers to assist the process of providing support to the farmers in accessing the inputs.

The sum of $212,995.00 was distributed to 219 arrowroot farmers in the North Windwatd Constituency to provide direct production support for Arrowroot production.

The sum of $5.5M is allocated to farmers for.direct production support in agriculture and $2M for fishers and $12M for income support.