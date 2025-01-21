Resilience Shines as Winners of 9 Mornings Competitions Honoured

Nine Mornings Festival 2024 Prize-Giving Ceremony

Winners from the 2024 various Nine Mornings Competitions, received their prizes at a ceremony held at the Peace Memorial Hall on Saturday January 18, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Bomani Charles expressed his pride in the festival’s achievements despite numerous challenges, including the impact of Hurricane Beryl on southern Grenadines communities.

“Nine Mornings 2024 was an outstanding success, meeting our objectives and continuing to honor this unique cultural tradition,” he said. “We must not take for granted the value of this festival, as it is a living testament to our heritage and the power of community. Each year, we overcome challenges be it weather-related or logistical, thanks to the collective determination and volunteer spirit that binds us.”

He also praised the volunteers, local communities, and sponsors whose contributions ensured the festival’s smooth execution.

“Volunteerism is a cornerstone of this festival, and we thank those who generously gave their time and energy to make Nine Mornings 2024 a reality. This event is a product of your creativity, commitment, and unwavering support,” he added.

The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hon Carlos James, emphasized the cultural significance of Nine Mornings as a symbol of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ rich traditions.

“Despite the evolving cultural landscape, Nine Mornings remains a true reflection of our heritage, and I am deeply proud to witness the passion and creativity displayed by all involved,” the Minister stated.

He also highlighted the importance of community involvement, calling for greater mobilization at the grassroots level to ensure the festival’s continued growth.

“It’s vital that every community, every family, and every individual takes ownership of this festival. It’s not just about lights or displays; it’s about preserving a cultural practice that brings us together and unites us in celebration,” he said.

The Minister further encouraged continued collaboration and innovation to elevate the festival to new heights each year. Both the Chairman and Minister stressed the importance of volunteerism, creativity, and sustainable community engagement, as well as the potential for expanding the festival’s impact in the years to come.