The countdown begins for 9 magical mornings of fun, faith, and festivities from December 16-24, 2024.

Nine Mornings It is an annual unique Vincentian tradition, held in various communities from December 16 to 24, during which patrons engage in family-friendly activities and Christmas lighting.

It is a tradition in which Vincentians, and now joined by visitors, for well over 100 years wake up in the wee hours of the morning for nine days before Christmas to engage in wholesome fun to be enjoyed by all ages, an activity carried out nowhere else in the world.

This unique Vincentian activity historically included a range of activities, among them sea baths, dances or called in in local parlance, fetes, bicycle riding, and street concerts, and steel-band jump-ups in the rural communities.