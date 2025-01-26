Reverend Noel Clarke Passes: A life of Faith & Community Service

Reverend Noel Clarke of Layou Miracle Church Dies

St. Vincent today mourns the passing of Reverend Noel Clarke, who once served as Deputy Governor General in 2018 and was a co-host of the television program Encounter, who died on Sunday morning.

In 1971, Clarke left his junior road supervisor job and journeyed to the West Indies School of Theology, answering the call of God in his life.

On his return he was a driving force behind the Pentecostal Assembly of the West Indies, St. Vincent district.

Clarke started giving leadership to the church at Mesopotamia and went on to establish assemblies in South Rivers, Vermont, Pembroke, and Bequia.

In 1982 he went on to establish the church at Layou.