NLTI Restored: Boosting Vocational Training in SVG

The North Leeward Technical Institute in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), was one of six schools restored through the Caribbean Early Recovery Fund following the 2021 La Soufrière explosive volcanic eruption.

Principal Rayon Murray highlighted the significance of the repairs to the Food Lab following the volcanic eruption, ensuring the institute meets standards required to offer the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) in courses like Commercial Food Preparation (Cookery) Level 1.

The institute is also better equipped to serve as a disaster shelter, which not only benefits students but the wider community.

The Caribbean Early Recovery Fund was established through the Targeted Support to CDEMA Project Funded by Global Affairs Canada, to support local recovery projects in the aftermath of a hazard impact.

The project supported three projects in SVG in the sectors of Education, Agriculture and Gender Affairs.