Major Pipeline Break Leaves 12 Communities Without Water

Hermitage Water Disruption North Leeward

12 Communities Without Water Due To Pipeline Break

St. Vincent’s Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA), in a release, said on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025, a major breakage to its 12-inch main pipeline in the Hermitage Mountain occurred, which last left 12 communities without pipe-borne water.

The CWSA said the breakage is as a result of a fallen tree, which dislodged the pipeline and has resulted in the disruption of water supply to communities from Barrouallie to Richmond, on the Leeward side of the island.

The response team deployed a 35-member workforce to restore the network after the initial report of damage. The CWSA stated that they are executing this in three phases.

1. Phase 1: Transportation of equipment and supplies from our central storage areas to the Hermitage Mountain, including a new 12-inch pipeline.

2. Phase 2: Due to the elevated height of the pipeline, it is necessary to construct scaffolding to affect the restoration work. The CWSA anticipates completing this phase later this evening and mobilising the pipeline to the work site.