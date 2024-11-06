North Leeward Welcomes New Medicinal Cannabis Office

MCA & FARMERS’ SUPPORT COMPANY OFFICIALLY OPEN OFFICE IN NORTH LEEWARD

Area Representative for North Leeward Hon. Carlos James said traditional cultivators in that part of the island now have much needed support through the opening of a Medicinal Cannabis Office in the area.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, James noted traditional cultivators in North Leeward have been at the forefront of cannabis production even before decriminalized legislation came into being and Government wants to ensure that these traditional cultivators are given the support needed.

“…because this is the home of Cannabis, we should bring the resources, the infrastructure here to our farmers in this community …we ought to have a space where our farmers can come and get the necessary applications and guidance on how we are moving the industry forward…a hub where they can obtain information and share knowledge with the policy makers in the medicinal cannabis industry,” James remarked.

The Minister added that the office will function in a dual role because the Farmers’ Support Company will also operate from there, providing vegetable and root-crop farmers with fertilisers, seeds, information and technical support in addition to the support offered through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, farmers were officially given letters for land. According to Chairman of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority Dr. Jerrol Thompson, approximately 100 acres of lands were procured by the government for traditional cultivators.

“We have cut it up, we’ve surveyed it…today we want to start that process of formally handing over the letters in order to get the deed for those particular lands,” Dr. Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson added they are also encouraging food production in addition to cannabis.