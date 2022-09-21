Manager of the SVG Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers, is urging residents in the Northern half of the island to avoid the temptation of attempting to cross swollen rivers.

Pedestrians and motorists have been left stranded when these rivers are in flow as a result of heavy rains, most notable the Overland and Noel rivers.

Jeffers said the SVG Met Office have been receiving a lot of reports that some drivers are taking unnecessary risks.

“I had a conversation with Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Centre on Tuesday. He is currently on the island doing some fieldwork and he also stated his concern. He said a few vehicles attempted to cross and got stuck on Saturday. So, I appeal to drivers to refrain from taking these unnecessary risks”, Jeffers said.

MP North Windward Montgomery Daniel on Wednesday said in the north of the country, particularly on the North Eastern side there has been over the years the challenge of river crossings.

“In their crossing, one or two drivers may have developed the skill to survive, but no one knows when the extraordinary will occur”.

“Persons want to get home even when the rivers are overflowing their banks and it would brave the situation and this is why we have bridged the Rabacca Dry River which was the most dangerous”.

Bailey bridges are currently being constructed in Overland and Noel with funding from the Ministry of Finance, under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project.