St Vincent offers assistance to Cuba & Venezuela in wake of devastation

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says St Vincent and the Grenadines are in solidarity with the people of Venezuela and Cuba following the devastation in the respective nations.

Gonsalves said that for the restoration of electricity in Cuba, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, the St. Vincent Electricity Services would send technical personnel.

“Let us remember in relation to Cuba, we had done it before and before I left, I spoke to Dr Vaughn Lewis, who is the acting CEO of Vinlec, to touch base with the Cuban Ambassador to offer that help again in the wake of the recent hurricane”.

Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines government has approved a grant of 50,000 U.S. dollars as the first contribution towards humanitarian relief to Cuba.

According to Reliefweb, Ian had reportedly killed at least three people and left thousands without power on the northern Caribbean island.

Gonsalves stated that St. Vincent is available for any type of assistance that the state can provide.

The situation in the South American nation now offers the United States an opportunity to remove the economic sanctions.

“This present devastation and in the wake of the opening of the prisoner exchanges between Venezuela and the United States of America offers an excellent opportunity now for the American administration, President Biden’s administration, to remove the sanctions against Venezuela, including those touching and concerning the weaponizing of the dollar and the banking system, to ease the pain and the pressure on the ordinary man and woman in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

Gonsalves said he is making that appeal for American brothers and sisters to join him while at the same time expressing solidarity with the Venezuelan brothers and sisters.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government said approximately 800 homes have been affected, of which almost 400 houses have suffered total losses.

On the effects on the dwellings, the head of Housing and Habitat, Ildemaro Villarroel, explained that 775 homes suffered severe damage, of which 317 were destroyed in their entirety and 123 were in high-risk areas.

As part of the care for the victims, the government set up two shelters to serve about 600 people, one of which has already received 39 families with 147 people, including 46 minors.