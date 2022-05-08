Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has expressed its deepest condolences to the Government and People of Cuba.

An explosion occurred at Hotel Saratoga in Havana on Friday, 6th May 2022, resulting in numerous casualties and deaths.

“At this time, we stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and extend our condolences to the families of those who died.” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to state media Prensa Latina, 27 people have been confirmed dead so far.

Governments, friends, and international organizations have also expressed their support and solidarity for the Caribbean island.