Govt Announces One-Month Student Loan Payment Relief

GOV’T OFFERS 1-MONTH RELIEF ON STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS FOR DECEMBER

Approximately three hundred and sixty-eight (368) recipients of the economically-disadvantaged student loan programme from the National Student Loan Company, will receive some reprieve from their payments for the Month of December.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced that those students who have graduated from university and who are current with their loan payments, will receive, at government’s expense, relief from one-month’s payment on their student loan for December 2024.

This will cost the government appropriately $200,000. This relief is additional to the reduction of the interest rate on the student loans to 4.5 percent annually.

In addition, second year students at the Community College, all teachers at all Primary and Secondary schools, owned or government assisted will receive new laptops courtesy of the government in early 2025.

This will cost in excess of EC 3 million dollars.