On Sunday, the St. Vincent Opposition Party outlined several measures aimed at alleviating the cost of living upon taking office.

Godwin Friday, leader of the NDP, at the party convention in Petit Bordel, announced that among the measures are a reduction in VAT, a review of customs duty, yearly bonuses for public servants, and VAT-free days.

“We will implement a measure to lower VAT from 16% to 13% in our initial budget as a government. We will review the customs duties and port charges, aiming to reduce or eliminate them wherever possible”.

“Year-end bonuses will be awarded to every public servant dedicated to serving the people of this country.” In addition to police officers, teachers, and nurses, bonuses will be extended to others as well. All individuals receiving public assistance will be granted bonuses when the time arrives”.

Friday emphasized that it is not a difficult task, so there is no justification for questioning its feasibility.

“Don’t say we can’t achieve this just because it’s already happening in Saint Kitts.” It is being done in Dominica. They can achieve this due to the existence of a citizenship by investment program that addresses the expenses involved. I will share this with you. Don’t allow them to spread rumours about selling passports. If I am selling a passport, it is for your benefit, as the funds will be directly deposited into your pocket. I will ensure that the citizenship by investment program is effectively monitored, adhering to the highest standards of scrutiny, and, most importantly, it will be transparent”.

Friday announced that, in addition to the previously mentioned initiatives, his party’s government will implement VAT-free shopping days.

“We are going to introduce VAT-free shopping days in August before your children go back to school.” There will be days when you shop and pay no VAT. The upcoming days will align with the Christmas season”.

Friday stated that he is also providing the outline plans to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves for announcement during his independence address.

“I wish to present this.” Ralph is preparing for a speech for Independence Day. He is set to make a variety of promises. I am presenting all of these points I just made here today to him. I propose that we implement these measures. Let’s not wait until we take office next year. Introduce each and every one of them, as they will bring benefits to the people of this country”, Friday stated.